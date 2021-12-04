PSDP approves NIH initiative to strengthen disease surveillance system

Islamabad: The National Institute of Health’s initiative to strengthen the disease surveillance system including the public health laboratories network and workforce strengthening has been approved through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Planning Commission.

The approved project is titled ‘Development of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) with Public Health Laboratories Network (PHLN) and Workforce Development for the transition of Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (FELTP).’

This initiative has been recognised by the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPH), which convened its annual meeting from December 1-3, 2021. During the meeting, IANPHI’s Recognition of Success initiative highlighted a selection of outstanding projects led by IANPHI member institutes. From IANPHI Asia Regional Network, the IDSRS project of NIH Pakistan was selected as a significant programme. This acknowledges the efforts of NIH in tackling health inequities.