Teachers, students injured in Moro school attack

SUKKUR: As many as 10 students and teachers of Anchor Institute Public School in District Naushahro Feroze were injured following an attack by elements carrying cudgels and hockey sticks on Friday for refusing admission to a boy over disciplinary issues.

Around 20 people carrying sticks, hockeys attacked the Anchor Institute Public School, at Gachero Road Moro in District Naushahro Feroze, thrashing as many as 10 students and teachers besides ransacking furniture, computers and other accessories of the school.

The incident left Raza Bhutto, Saddam Bhutto, Subhan Soomro, Shoaib Bhutto and others injured, while the attackers fled on motorcycles. The incident prompted District and Sessions Judge Naushahro Feroze to send Judicial Magistrate Moro Waseem Ahmed Lakhir, who recorded the statements of students and the school management.

Abdul Aziz Bhutto, CEO of the school, told the magistrate that the school management had denied admission to Sheezan Soho over his questionable character who in a fit of anger attacked the teachers and students of the school along with group of supporters.

The Judicial Magistrate ordered Moro Police to register an FIR against the attackers. The police registered FIR with 7 ATA clauses against Kamal Soho, Eidan, Abdul Ghani, Iqbal, Shezan and others. The police were conducting raids to arrest the nominated accused in the FIR. Meanwhile, people of Moro took out a protest rally against the incident, demanding the city administration to ensure security of the school and to arrest the culprits.