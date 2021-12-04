Imran accountable for each penny of foreign loan: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held accountable for each penny of the loan borrowed from the IMF and other donor agencies.

She asserted that the recent statement of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar regarding strict conditions of the IMF loan has exposed the real face of Imran Khan to the public. “The tough conditions on which the loan deal was signed with IMF are being unearthed one after another,” she said in a statement on Friday, adding that Imran Khan had sold all the assets of the country and opposition parties were demanding from the government to bring forth the loan details in the parliament for discussion but Khan was bypassing the parliament on this issue. “Imran Khan is implementing IMF policies in the country,” maintained Marri.