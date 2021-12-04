Imran accountable for each penny of foreign loan: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held accountable for each penny of the loan borrowed from the IMF and other donor agencies.
She asserted that the recent statement of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar regarding strict conditions of the IMF loan has exposed the real face of Imran Khan to the public. “The tough conditions on which the loan deal was signed with IMF are being unearthed one after another,” she said in a statement on Friday, adding that Imran Khan had sold all the assets of the country and opposition parties were demanding from the government to bring forth the loan details in the parliament for discussion but Khan was bypassing the parliament on this issue. “Imran Khan is implementing IMF policies in the country,” maintained Marri.
LAHORE: Talking to a delegation of Ulema and teachers, acting Punjab Governor Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that they...
SUKKUR: The dead body of a missing pharmacist was recovered from a canal near Kot Bunglow in Khairpur. A youth Aftab...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that public service was the main focus of...
JHANG: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday reached Jhang to attend Chelum of his brother-in-law...
Islamabad: The National Institute of Health’s initiative to strengthen the disease surveillance system including the...
SUKKUR: Five children died of measles in Naushahroferoze and Kashmore districts.The outbreak of measles in...