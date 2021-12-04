Meesha case adjourned

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar.
The court adjourned as Saba Hameed, mother of Meesha Shafi, didn’t turn up despite court orders. The court has adjourned the hearing by today (Saturday). In his suit, Zafar contended that Meesha Shafi through a tweet on April 19, 2018, leveled baseless allegations of sexual harassment against him, which tarnished his image in the general public while his family had been facing agony and pain.
