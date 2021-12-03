Pakistan Post to deliver vehicle smart cards to owners

Rawalpindi : Excise and Taxation Department Punjab has decided to deliver motor vehicles smart card and number plates through Pakistan Post Urgent Mail Service, says a press release.

The delivery of number plates to motor vehicles’ owners at their doorsteps has already been started through Pakistan Post last week. The services are being provided to the public after the agreement signed between Excise and Taxation Department Punjab and Pakistan Post.

After provision of service throughput the province including Rawalpindi, the vehicle owners have been relieved from having to visit the excise offices. These will be delivered now through Pakistan Post’s Urgent Mail service. Chief Postmaster Abdul Ghaffar Brohi has issued immediate instructions to the staff to ensure immediate distribution of all received packets It is learned that steps are being taken in other provinces including the federal capital to provide all such services to the people through Pakistan Post.