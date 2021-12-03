 
Friday December 03, 2021
Squash player dies of heart attack after practice

December 03, 2021

KARACHI: A squash player died of heart arrest after practice in Quetta the other day.

Umair Siddiqui, 45, was practising in the court on Monday night and during the rest period he suffered a heart attack which proved fatal.

Umair was also vice president of the newly formed Balochistan Squash Ass­ociation.