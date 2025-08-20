'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Anne Hathaway's new set photos give major spoiler

Anne Hathaway reunites with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt after 19 years

Anne Hathaway has been setting some glamorous fashion goals with her classy style statement while shooting the new film, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Directed by David Frankel, the upcoming comedy drama reunites Anne with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci after 19 years following the release of the original film released in 2006.

The filming of the new movie is going on in full swing in the New York City with behind-the photos emerging on internet daily.

The latest pictures have unveiled a major spoiler from the upcoming flick as the 42-year-old could be seen wearing an all-black outfit in a scene that looked like a possible funeral.

Hathaway stood with Tucci as the two attend a funeral scene in a cemetery, reported Daily Mail.

The Intern actress, who plays Andy Sachs, can be seen wearing a sleek black dress with a sheer neckline along with a trench coat.

Meanwhile Stanley wore a tailored black suit with glasses. Both the actors donned a serious expression on their faces.

Fans think that they might mourn the death of a major character in the second sequel of Devil Wears Prada.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, the forthcoming film is slated to hit theatres globally on May 1, 2026.