Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on 'great jeans' controversy

Sydney Sweeney responds to social media backlash after ad campaign

Sydney Sweeney has finally spoken out on the ongoing controversy around her since her American Eagle ad campaign garnered negative attention all over social media.

The 27-year-old actress recently also had fingers pointed at her when she partnered with Dr. Squatch soap which claimed to infuse her bath water in the men’s product.

The Euphoria star commented on the backlash in her new WSJ. Magazine cover story, on Wednesday, August 20, saying, “I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience.”

Continuing to address the controversy, she added, “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” referring to the infamous scene in Elordi’s Saltburn with Barry Keoghan.

The interviewer asked if she is strategic about the campaigns she associates with herself, to which Sweeney said, “Yes. Very.”

The Anyone But You actress caught fire when her American Eagle ad went viral where she commented on how “great” her “jeans” are which was considered to be a wordplay on “genes” stirring up a conversation about eugenics and white supremacy.