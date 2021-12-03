Petroleum Division directed to ensure winter gas supply

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday directed the Petroleum Division to ensure maximum gas supply while ensuring implementation of a demand management plan as already approved by the cabinet.

CCOE issued the directions in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Petroleum Division presented different policy options for management of the gas supply side during winter 2021-22. The division also presented projected natural gas supply for the winter, informing about its efforts to enhance the natural gas supply.

During the meeting, the committee also considered the summary presented by the Power Division on the implementation of CCoE decisions.

The Power Division informed in the meeting that all new renewable energy (RE) projects would participate in the open competitive bidding process to ensure least cost procurement of renewable electricity.The CCoE approved the summary and recommended expediting the bidding process in the meeting.

The chair further directed the Power Division to inform the CCoE in the next meeting of a detailed roadmap with millstones for the establishment of RE projects, including potential locations and details of the competitive process.