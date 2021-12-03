Restoration of museums discussed

LAHORE: Tourism Secretary Captain (retired) Mushtaq Ahmad on Thursday said that the Tourism Department was committed to working towards the restoration of museums and other places of historical significance across the province.
“We are striving towards preserving a rich heritage for future generations. To this effect, efforts are underway to draft a Lahore Museum Act,” he noted. He stated this while addressing a meeting of officials of the Aga Khan Cultural Society of Pakistan (AKCSP) at the Tourism Department.
Kamran Lashari, Touseef Ahmed (CEO AKCSP), Rashid Makdoom (conservation expert), Wajahat Ali (Conservation architect), and Christopher Bouleau (Museum expert) were all present on the occasion. During the meeting, it was discussed that a committee would be formed with two to three experts from each department working as one team. “Preservation of heritage is as important as rest of the things,” said Secretary Tourism.
