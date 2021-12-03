CCPO opens online driving licencing centre

LAHORE: LAHORE CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev inaugurated state-of-the-art Online Driving Licensing and Testing Centre at Greater Iqbal Park here Thursday.
Addressing on the occasion, CCPO said that network of online driving licencing centres had been extended to maximum areas of the City where the citizens were being facilitated in related traffic police affairs and driving licences by online modern integrated system.
Provision of online facilities to the citizens in accordance with the technology-based smart community policing is the ultimate mission of Lahore Police, he added. The CCPO also inspected the process and standard of online submission for licence by a citizen with signature facility as well as service delivery mechanism at the Centre along with his in-camera driving testing process.
