NSA holds talks with Russian counterpart

Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf shakes hands with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, during his Moscow visit on Wednesday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) of Pakistan Dr Moeed Yusuf visited Moscow with a six-member delegation on the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev.

He held delegation level talks with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, says the press release from the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow. The two sides reviewed the whole gamut of Pak-Russia relations and held in-depth discussions on regional and international issues.

In the bilateral domain, matters of mutual interest including cooperation in economic, energy, defence, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and information and cyber security came under discussion.

The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan at length and resolved to support all efforts to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan. They expressed grave concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and urged the need for practical steps by the international community to avert the impending situation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of their bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged on all matters of mutual importance.