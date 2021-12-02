Iranian envoy briefed on industrial zones

LAHORE: Consulate General of Iran Dr Raza Nazeri visited PIEDMC Head Office in Sunder Industrial Estate where Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi welcomed him on Wednesday.

President Sundar Industrial Estate Haroon Ali Khan, Member Taufeeq Sherwani and other officials were also present. Nabeel Hashmi briefed the Iranian delegation about the PIEDMC-managed industrial zones, new projects and investment opportunities in the Punjab. The Iranian delegation also visited the Sundar Industrial Estate and the Board of Management office and appreciated the excellent infrastructure of the estate and arrangements of PIEDMC. While speaking on the occasion, Iranian Consulate General Dr Raza Nazeri said that there are number of investment opportunities in Punjab. PIEDMC efforts to facilitate industrialists are commendable. Business relations between Pakistan and Iran need to be further enhanced, he said.