DCs ordered to check wheat, flour smuggling

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all deputy commissioners to continue monitoring the prices and availability of fertilizers in their respective districts.

He said that action was being taken against government officials involved in corruption. He also directed the DCs of bordering districts to keep a check on smuggling of wheat and flour in their areas. He gave this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of all deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat here Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of fertilizers in the province.

The chief secretary said that due to effective measures the price of fertilizers had come down. He said that no one would be allowed to exploit the farmers. He asked the officers to take stern action against those found involved in hoarding and profiteering of fertilizers, besides selling the stocks confiscated from hoarders at fixed price in the market.

fake honey: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 502kg fake honey and unwholesome food during the crackdown against fake honey producing units in the provincial metropolis.

On Wednesday, the food safety team closed down a fake honey manufacturing unit in the Landa Bazaar area and discarded 502kg adulterated honey and raw material. Further, PFA has seized substandard sugar, glucose, rose petals, hazardous chemicals, gas cylinders, packing material and empty bottles during the raid. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that the purpose of the crackdown was ensuring the provision of quality and adulteration-free honey in the market because the demand for honey had increased in winter.