Three dead, six injured in Michigan high school shooting

OXFORD; Michigan: A student is in custody after three people died and six were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, authorities said.

The three killed at Oxford High School are believed to be students, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said at a news conference. One of those shot is believed to be a teacher.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old sophomore boy, McCabe said. A handgun was recovered from the suspect, McCabe said. Authorities recovered multiple shell casings in the school and believe around 15-to-20 shots were fired.

There is no indication the suspect was wearing body armor, McCabe said. “At this point in time, we believe he acted alone,” McCabe said. He said that authorities are aware of how the suspect allegedly got the gun into the school, but declined to divulge these details. The 15-year-old did not resist arrest, has invoked his right not to speak and is not telling law enforcement officers anything right now, McCabe said.