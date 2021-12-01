Balochistan Assembly passes resolution against Reko Diq deal

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly has passed a resolution against the Reko Diq agreement, saying the Federation cannot negotiate an agreement on Reko Dik after the 18th Amendment. The resolution also demanded that in-camera briefings be given to members of the Balochistan Assembly on the Reko Diq agreement.

When the resolution was tabled in the meeting, Jamhoori Watan Party's MPA Nawabzada Ghuram Bugti supported the resolution against the 'agreement on Reko Diq'. The BNP parliamentary leader, Malik Naseer, said that the Saindak reserves were going to be depleted, but poverty in Balochistan has not abated. Yesterday, he had said in a press conference that the owners of Reko Dik are the people of Balochistan. But, the prime minister had said that they would sell Reko Dik and pay off the debt of the country.