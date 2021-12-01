Land issue of temple in Mansehra being solved

MANSEHRA: The district administration has finalised its strategy to settle the property of historic Shiva temple in Gandian, which was encroached by the locals.

“We have started land demarcation of the historic temple and soon this Hindu worship place will be retrieved to provide the devotees with better services,” Nazima Shaheen, the additional deputy commissioner (Finance), told reporters here on Tuesday.

Nazima Shaheen, who visited the temple along with the revenue collectors and other staff and engineers of the Communication and Works Department, said the work on widening, construction of the washrooms and waiting rooms of the temple would be started soon after the completion of the demarcation process.

“We want to promote religious tourism in the district and this step will attract the tourists from within the country and abroad,” she added. “We have also finalised a plan to hold a meeting of the local elders of Gandian to settle the land dispute amicably as the deputy commissioner would chair the meeting,” Shaheen said.