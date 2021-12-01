Under-21 Games kick off in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Several players won gold, silver and bronze medals in weightlifting, judo,karate and other competitions as the Under 21 Games kicked off here on Tuesday.

Rohullah of Swat won gold medal, Zain, also from Swat, secured silver medal and Shoaib Khan of Mardan and Mansoor Hussain of Karak managed to grab bronze medals.

In the 61kg, Muhammad Ishan of Peshawar got gold medal, Arbaz Khan won silver, Khawar of Bajaur and Muhammad Zeeshan of Karak took bronze.

In the 67kg, Qasim of Karak won gold medal, Hassan Abdullah of Swabi silver medal, Sohail of Swat and Abbas Yousaf of Bajaur secured bronze medals.

Peshawar, Khyber and Charsadda claimed gold medals in the three judo categories.

Salman Khan of Khyber won gold medal, Muhammad Noor from Kurram secured silver medal and Amjad Ayaz from Bannu and Noor Ahsan from Kohistan grabbed Bronze medals in the 50kg category.

Huzaifa of Charsadda won gold medal, Adil of Malakand silver medal and Kashif Khan of Mardan and Shakrullah of Khyber grabbed bronze medals in the 55kg weight category.

Fawad from Peshawar won gold medal in 63kg, Kamran of Khyber won silver and Tariq of Malakand and Salman of Charsadda won bronze medal.

In Karate, Yahya of Peshawar won a gold medal in the individual event. He defeated Zahid of Karak in the final competition.

In table tennis, the table tennis event started at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gymnasium in which 175 players were taking part. Swat, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda have qualified for the second round.

In Hockey, Tank defeated Mohmand by 3-0, Charsadda beat Torghar by 9-1 in the hockey event played at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex in Charsadda.