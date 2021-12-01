‘Visitors system helps promote friendly police ecology’

Islamabad : The Visitors Management System of Islamabad police is contributing significantly to promote friendly police ecology and providing prompt relief to public.
It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman while reviewing the overall impact in policing affair after launch of this system.
The IGP stressed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with those complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.
