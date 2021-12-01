US CG Mark Stroh joins religious leaders from various faiths to promote Covid vaccination

US Consul General Mark Stroh, Sindh Minister for Health Azra Fazal Pechuho and religious leaders representing Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and Parsis visited the Ojha Campus of Karachi’s Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) as part of the United States and Sindh government’s ongoing immunisation awareness campaign, Fizaaoon Se Falaah Tak.

The campaign is helping to save lives by encouraging Pakistani citizens to get vaccinated against the Covid-19, said a statement issued by the US Consulate on Tuesday. Consul General Mark Stroh, Health Minister Pechuho and religious leaders congratulated Pakistanis on receiving Pfizer vaccines and thanked healthcare workers for their vital role in combating the pandemic.

“The Sindh minister of health and I are proud to be joined today by Pakistani religious leaders in our campaign to encourage vaccinations. Throughout the United States, religious leaders are also urging their followers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, dispelling myths and misinformation about the vaccines.

“We can only control Covid-19 by partnering together. So, join us, get yourself vaccinated, and encourage your family members, neighbors, and friends to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Stroh, while meeting people getting Pfizer vaccines at the DUHS Ojha Campus.

“The people of the United States have provided more than 25 million live-saving doses of Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine to Pakistan, the largest such donation to any country worldwide,” added Consul General Stroh.

Parsi community representative Tushnaanmiti Patel, Pakistan Sikh Council Chairperson Sardar Ramesh Singh, Trinity Church Pastor Ghazala Shafique, Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony Chief Executive Allama Ahsan Siddiqui, Daryalal Temple Priest Vijay Maharaj, and DOW University Vice-Chancellor Dr Saeed Quraishi discussed the importance of getting vaccinated during the visit.