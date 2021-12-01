LPG price cut by Rs14.3/kg

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday reduced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices by around 14.3 rupees per kg for December 2021, a notification said.

The reduce in prices is expected to cut cost burden on the consumers in those areas where the piped gas is not available.

According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notification, domestic LPG has been reduced by R168.9/11.8kg cylinder. The new prices for the cylinder will be Rs2,390.4, compared with Rs2,559.3 in November.

The new prices would come into effect from December 1 (today). The commercial cylinder (of 45.4kg) price will also come down by Rs650/cylinder.

LPG per kilogram price has been reduced by Rs14.31/kg to Rs202.57/kg from the November price of Rs216.9/kg.

For the last several months, the price of poor man’s fuel was on consecutive rise, however, now for December, the government has reduced it probably with an impact of the international crude price. The Brent has sharply come down during last few weeks from over $85/barrel to $70.8/barrel on Tuesday.