Noshin Shah’s family demand judicial panel to probe her death

SUKKUR: The parents of Noshin Shah have demanded a judicial commission to probe her death besides seeking chemical examination of their daughter’s viscera from a well-reputed lab, rather than the LUMS which can easily be influenced. Shah, the fourth year medical student of Chandka Medical College Larkana, had committed suicide recently.

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi visited the family of Noshin Shah in Dadu. During the meeting, Noshin Shah’s father, Hidayatullah Shah, and uncle Fida Hussain Shah demanded a judicial probe into the suicide, while asserting that it was a case of murder.

They also demanded getting chemical and pathological examinations of the viscera from a well-reputed lab to serve justice rather than from LUMS, which could be easily influenced by influentials.

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi, while talking to the media, said the investigation was continuing but so far it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the medical examination will conclusively determine the cause of death. He said the CDR of Noshin Shah establishes her contact with her father, mother and a fellow student Ponam. He said they were asking Ponam about the contents of the exchange.