Officials urged to redress public grievances

PESHAWAR: A senior officer on Monday directed the district administrations to take immediate steps to redress public grievances.Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on Performance Review of District Administrations, held here at the Civil Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all districts.
He said that the purpose of the “Khuli Kachehri” (public forum) is to facilitate the access of citizens to government officials. The chief secretary said the officers should focus on resolving the grievances on merit.Director, Performance Management and Reforms Unit Abdul Rehman presented a report on performance review.
