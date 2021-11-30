SSGC to stop CNG outlets gas supply from Dec 1

KARACHI: To keep homes warm and industries working, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) is suspending gas supply to CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations across Sindh and Balochistan from December 1, 2021 till February 15, 2022, it said on Monday.

“The decision has been taken in adherence to Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Government of Pakistan's gas load management plan, which places domestic and commercial customers on top of the gas sector priority list,” SSGC said in a statement.

It said the decision had been taken to make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors this winter that was seeing major demand-supply gap due to an extraordinary spike in demand for water and space heating needs in Sindh and especially in Balochistan that is already experiencing very low temperatures.

The company discontinued gas supply to all Captive Power Plants (CPPs) of non-export industrial units a couple of days ago till further orders due to the winter spike. However all general industries, zero-rated export industries including their CPPs and fertiliser sector would continue to receive the gas supply like before. The volume of gas curtailed from suspension to CPPs of non-export units and CNG sector would be diverted to domestic customers to enable them in catering their enhanced gas loads due to the winter season, it said.

Supply of additional gas in Balochistan is a must for the surviving subzero temperatures, since gas serves as a lifeline to a huge population that has to keep itself warm through water and space heating gas appliances in extremely low temperatures.

SSGC hoped the CNG sector would understand the gravity of the situation and expected the sector’s cooperation for maintaining uninterrupted gas supplies to domestic customers. Reacting to the announcement, All Pakistan CNG Association said they were not taken on board on it.

“We will not accept the unilateral decision”, association declared and noted this step would bring sufferings to people associated with the business in the form of joblessness. CNG sellers termed it a discrimination against the sector, which bought the gas at highest price, but was placed at the bottom of priority sectors for gas supply.