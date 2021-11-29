Gas loadshedding in Lahore increases

LAHORE: The loadshedding of natural gas in Lahore has reappeared with onset of winter, causing unrest among the masses.

The complaints of gas outage and low pressure have been on the rise in different parts of the provincial metropolis. Besides, gas cuts in densely-populated areas force the citizens to use the LPG, wood and coal or bring food from the bazaar, which are all costly alternatives.

As the complaints of low or no gas have become a new norm, the citizens in many parts of the city are left with no option but to use the costly alternative for cooking and heating purposes. Due to the non-availability of gas, the reliance on hotel and tandoor owners was on the rise. The owners of hotels and tandoors were also worried due to the gas outages.

In Shadbagh area, the citizens complained that they were deprived of the gas supply throughout the day. The residents of the area protested against the gas cuts and chanted slogans against the government.

The residents said that gas is not available throughout the day, so they are forced to fetch food from the hotels. They lamented that their children went to school hungry in the morning due to the lack of gas. The further complained that despite the repeated contacts, the gas utility did not take any action to rectify the problem.