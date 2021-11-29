CM slams past govts for ignoring expats right to vote

LAHORE:A delegation led by Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM's office.

The chief minister said that the PTI government by awarding right of vote to expatriates has acknowledged their longstanding demand. He said previous governments ignored this issue and befooled Pakistanis living abroad with hollow slogans.

He said the opposition parties by opposing the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis have shown their double standards. First time in the history of the country PTI government, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan has taken practical measures to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis besides giving back their right to vote. He termed overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of Pakistan and said that their role in strengthening the national economy cannot be overlooked.

A comprehensive policy has been formulated to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, said Usman Buzdar, adding Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab has been made a vibrant organisation.

The members of the delegation while talking to the chief minister said that overseas Pakistanis considered the PTI government as their own. They thanked him for taking personal interest and concrete measures for redressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The delegation included Syed Qamar Raza, Rana Abdul Sattar, Imran Khalil, Umar Ishaq and Imtiaz Ahmed.

condemns terrorist attack: The chief minister Usman Buzdar Sunday condemned a terrorist attack on a check-post in Datta Khail, North Waziristan.

He paid homage to the great sacrifice of two security personnel who embraced martyrdom. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of the martyrs and said Shaheed Lance Naik Arif and Naik Rahman got the high rank of martyrdom. He said nation would never forget the sacrifices of martyrs and warned that a handful of assailants could not shaken determination of the nation.