Pakistan´s Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh´s Najmul Hossain Shanto during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 28, 2021.-AFP

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2021 with 42 scalps, was delighted with the achievements, saying he always tried to help Pakistan win matches.

“I am happy over the achievement. I always tried to help Pakistan record wins. My efforts had been to hunt in pair as together with Hasan Ali. I enjoy bowling with the new ball. We back each other and try to get wickets while bowling in tandem. Even in the second innings we kept the pressure from both ends.”

Shaheen hoped to bowl out Bangladesh cheaply in the second innings enabling Pakistan to go for a win.

“We hope to take early wickets Monday morning and restrict the hosts to a low total in the second innings on a track where batting is not all that easy.”

He added that the ball has already started turning. “Spinners are getting help from the wicket which is keeping low also.”

Meanwhile, bowling coach Vernon Philander will be heading to home today (Monday) following the news of travel restrictions being imposed on the African countries due to the spread of latest Covid-19 variant.