Monday November 29, 2021
World

Kyrgyz vote

By AFP
November 29, 2021

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan went to parliamentary polls on Sunday as tensions simmer after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year.