Stowaway hides in landing gear

Miami: US border officials in Miami said on Sunday they had apprehended a 26-year-old man who had stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala.

"The individual was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services and taken to a hospital for medical assessment," said a statement from a US Customs and Border Protection spokesman. There was no immediate information on the man’s identity or condition, though the risk of falling and the extreme cold at high altitude pose grave dangers. The American Airlines flight from Guatemala lasted nearly three hours, the Miami Herald reported.