Sunday November 28, 2021
UAE 100pc population received one Covid jab

By AFP
November 28, 2021

ABU DHABI: One hundred percent of the United Arab Emirates’ population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19, the health ministry has said.

The announcement late on Friday came amid growing global concern over a new Covid variant dubbed Omicron that was first detected by South Africa.

The World Health Organisation said the new variant is more infectious than the dominant, highly transmissible Delta strain, and several countries, including the UAE, have restricted travel from a number of south African countries.