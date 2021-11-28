21,343kg hashish, 627kg heroin seized; 8,276 arrested

LAHORE: Punjab police recovered 21343 kgs of hashish, 627 kgs of heroin, 48403 grams of ice and 722155 liters of liquor from the possession of the accused this year.

As per spokesman of Punjab Police, 8146 cases were registered and 8276 persons were arrested in Lahore while 3566 kgs of hashish, 84 kgs of heroin, 25778 grams of ice and 89691 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

In Sheikhupura region 2869 cases were registered against drug dealers and 2909 persons were arrested and 2612 kgs of hashish, 50 kgs of heroin, 590 grams of ice and 37730 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused. In Gujranwala, 6785 cases were registered against drug dealers and 6946 persons were arrested while 3880 kgs of hashish, 138 kgs of heroin, 4933 grams of ice and 44287 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. While registering 3714 cases against drug dealers in Rawalpindi region, 3663 persons were arrested and 1965 kgs of hashish, 92 kgs of heroin, 2608 grams of ice and 17201 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. In Sargodha region, 2316 cases were registered against drug dealers and 2366 persons were arrested while 1042 kgs of hashish, 86 kgs of heroin, 1046 grams of ice and 146057 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. In Faisalabad region 4364 cases were registered against drug dealers and 4391 persons were arrested and 1621 kgs of hashish, 65 kgs of heroin, 5176 grams of ice and 68111 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. In Multan region 4898 cases were registered against drug dealers and 4939 persons were arrested while 2207 kgs of hashish, 35 kgs of heroin, 2632 grams of ice and 97917 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the criminals. In Sahiwal region 3387 cases were registered against drug dealers and 3497 persons were arrested and 1939 kgs of hashish, 42 kgs of heroin and 55584 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.

In DG Khan region 3047 cases were registered against drug dealers and 3117 persons were arrested while 1370 kgs of hashish, 23 kgs of heroin, 3426 grams of ice and 60581 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the criminals.

In Bahawalpur region 3625 cases were registered against drug dealers and 3847 persons were arrested and 1141 kgs of hashish, 12 kgs of heroin, 2241 grams of ice and 104996 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. Meanwhile, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered to intensify crackdown against hoarders across the province. As per spokesperson of Punjab Police, 205 cases of violation of hoarding act have been registered and 255 accused have been arrested across Punjab.

While giving details the spokesperson told that in Lahore region 11 cases were registered under Hoarding act and 17 persons were arrested. 61 cases of hoarding were registered in DG Khan region and 78 persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur region 30 cases of hoarding were registered and 51 persons were arrested.

In Multan region 26 cases of hoarding were registered and 19 persons were arrested. In Sahiwal region 14 cases were registered and 09 persons were arrested for hoarding. In Sheikhupura region 15 cases were registered and 29 persons were arrested for hoarding. In Sargodha region 15 cases were registered and 12 persons were arrested.

In Gujranwala region, 16 cases of hoarding were registered and 23 persons were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 15 cases of hoarding were registered and 15 persons were arrested. In Rawalpindi region, 15 cases were registered and 12 persons were arrested for hoarding.