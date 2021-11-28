Mental Health Authority Act requires amendments: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the new office of Punjab Mental Health in the Punjab Institute of Mental Health here on Saturday.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Executive Director Dr. M Ashraf, Advocate Mian Zahid ur Rehman Bata and members of the Mental Health Authority were present on the occasion. The Health Minister planted a tree as part of the Green and Clean Pakistan Initiative.

Dr Yasmin Rashid distributed prizes among position holders in the painting competition organized by the Punjab Institute of Mental Health. She also chaired a meeting at Mental Health Authority. Both the Ministers reviewed the Master Plan of the Institute of Mental Health, Training Institute and kitchen. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi shared steps taken for patients at the Institute of Mental Health.

The Health Minister said, "Amendments are required in Mental Health Authority Act to streamline the system to facilitate patients. We have sent proposed amendments in the Mental Health Authority Act to the Law Department. The Institute of Mental Health continued to serve patients during all four waves of the Corona Pandemic. In the long run a proper secretariat shall be developed. Currently, more than 1100 patients are getting free diagnosis, treatment and subsistence support. Directions shall be issued to the chairman and members for further improvements. After its upgradation to a Teaching Institution, professors unit and training programs shall be started. A zoo and play-land has already been developed at the Institute. Directions have been passed for setting up of Memory Clinics. More than 2500 saplings have been planted at the Institute under the Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative. We want to make it a centre of excellence. Many families refuse to take back recovered patients and TEVTA has been requested to start skill development program for recovered patients.

The Mental Health Authority shall announce important decisions in the next 10 days. Post Graduate Registrars will come for training at the institute. Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to deliver Sehat Sahulat Card to all 29.3 million families of Punjab from January. Currently, 8.5 million families are getting free quality treatment in Punjab.

Efforts are on to improve Social fabric. So far we have hired over 46000 doctors, nurses, male nurses and paramedical staff. Health Departments have sent a requisition for the hiring of another 30000 positions. The government is spending Rs.330 Billion on Sehat Sahulard services. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also starting Kissan card."

Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said full support shall be provided for the skill development of recovered patients. He said Kisan Card was an excellent project by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said people would fall under debt burden during treatment of family members in the past. He offered all-out support for the Institute of Mental Health and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to provide best quality healthcare services to the people of Punjab.