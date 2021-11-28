Gold rate drops Rs2,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs2,400 per tola on Saturday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs122,800 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold rate also dropped by Rs2,058 to Rs105,281.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $26 to $1,787 per ounce.

Silver rates, however, remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.