FGEHA accelerates work on housing projects

Islamabad: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has accelerated the pace of development work on the construction of housing units including flats for the Federal Government Employees in the shortest possible time, the spokesman of FGEHA on Friday said.

The spokesman said that on directions of Minister for Housing and Works, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Secretary Housing and Works, Dr. Imran Zaib Khan, and Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Tariq Rashid every possible effort was being made to give possession of units to the owners at the earliest.

In this regard, the Director General and Chief Engineer, FGEHA visited the Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights, and Skyline Apartments, Islamabad.

The staff present on the sites briefed the Director General, FGEHA, and informed that there are 3,432 apartments in the Chaklala scheme, while the Skyline Apartments comprise a total of 3,945 units. As per Directives of the Director General, FGEHA, to ensure quality and timely completion, construction works on both the schemes are going at an accelerated pace.

At Chaklala Heights, the construction of apartments is also going on at an accelerated pace. The authority is trying hard to provide residential facilities to the allottees in the shortest possible time. Besides these projects, FGEHA is also launching other housing projects for Federal Government Employees and other segments of society. For this purpose, advertisements for expression of interest for land sharing have already been published in various leading newspapers of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta, and Peshawar.