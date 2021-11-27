Sports activity for special persons arranged in Bara

BARA: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) organised a one-day sports activity for special persons in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Friday.

Cricket, football and wheelchair racing competitions were parts of the event, which was organised at Shahid Afridi Sports Complex.

A large number of spectators thronged the venue to enjoy the event.

Qabail Awami Party Chairman Abdul Razzaq and HBK group of company’s Director Maroof Afridi participated in the event as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Razzaq said that such events would promote healthy activities in the area.

“People with disabilities are needed special support from society and we all must play due to roles to facilitate them,” he added

Maroof Afridi urged the well-to-do people to come forward to help people with disabilities.

SRSP’s representative, Sartaj Afridi said the organisation was carrying out activities in the Khyber district with the support of the local communities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and security forces.

“Persons with disabilities are also an important part of our society and the event was organised to encourage them,” he said.