Saturday November 27, 2021
Shehbaz condoles with Sheikh Rashid over brother’s death

By APP
November 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Muslim League-Nawaz and the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to condole over the death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafiq Qamar. He prayed Almighty Allah to confer eternal peace to the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.