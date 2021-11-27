Sikh Yatrees return to India

LAHORE: Around 2,889 Sikh yatrees returned to India via Wagah on Friday after completing their 10-day Yatra in connection with Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd Birthday celebrations. Additional Secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid bade farewell to the guests with special gifts and best wishes amidst loud slogans of “long live Pakistan, long live Sikh-Muslim friendship.”
Sikh leaders Sardar Balwinder Singh, Giani Harpreet Singh and Sardar Joga thanked the government and the ETPB for extending the best hospitality and making the best arrangements for the protection and care of Gurdwaras in Pakistan.
