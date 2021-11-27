FIA raids currency exchange over ‘Hundi business’

RAWALPINDI: The FIA Commercial Banking Circle conducted a raid on a currency exchange outlet over its alleged involvement in ‘Hawala Hundi’ business and illegal currency trading.

Reports said the FIA conducted a raid at branch-8 of the exchange at the Mall Plaza, along with the president and secretary of the Currency Exchange Union and recovered 22.3 million Pakistani currency and 2.2 million foreign currency.

The team arrested Manager Amir Manzoor and Anees Haider on-the-spot, alleging that they had recovered unrecorded money. An FIR was registered and investigation was launched. The FIA team also shot the entire raid with a digital camera to make the process transparent. FIA Director Waqar Ahmed Chohan said action would continue against the illegal currency trading and Hawala Hundi business.