RAHIM YAR KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Friday said the rulers were taking the country towards secularism to please external forces.

“We will not accept it. Our caravan has set out to overthrow the government, which will not stop and no one has the power to stop it,” he said while addressing a public gathering here. Fazl said: “We want to liberate the country from the agents of the enemy forces.” He said the puppet rulers were attacking the Islamic values. “We cannot accept Yazid as Hussain. We want our national democratic rights,” he added.

He said neither the incumbent government would be allowed to continue nor anyone would be allowed to steal the public votes in future.

The PDM president said Imran Khan should have mercy on the poor people and resign from his post. He said inflation had made common man’s life a hell. “People are committing suicide; farmers, workers are crying. Is it the state of Madina,” he asked. Fazl said slavery of the IMF [International Monetary Fund] was not acceptable to all Pakistanis. A large number of leaders of religious parties and groups also addressed the gathering.