Hasan praises Mushfiq, Liton for brilliant fightback

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new-ball bowler Hasan Ali praised Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das for snatching opening day’s initiative on a surface that started easing up following the first session.
In a post-day media talk following Friday’s proceedings of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram, Hasan said that Pakistan trapped the hosts on the back-foot by removing their top-order for just 49.
“Credit must go to Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das for a brilliant fightback to wrest the day’s honour. They took the initiative away from Pakistan with some brilliant batting display.”
Hasan added that wicket’s behavior changed after lunch. “Playing track became friendlier after lunch and the two not-out Bangladesh batsmen took full advantage of that by denying Pakistan any more wickets.”
He hoped that Pakistan would bounce back today’s morning (Saturday).
“We have the capacity to take early wickets Saturday morning. If we succeed in that our batters have the capacity to bat long and put the hosts under pressure.”
