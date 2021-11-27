In praise of Paris

Lahore has a magical effect on its residents. The former chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif, referred to it as ‘Paris’. This Paris has palaces, but these palaces have no drainage system. Its roads are so beautiful that people don’t want to get off them and choose to stay at the same spot for hours, enjoying the harmony of horns. People will stop in the middle of traffic flows just to ‘sort out’ issues. Of course, they’re not fighting. Bike riders don’t want to hurt the delicacy of roads and kindly continue their drives on footpaths. Then its people decided to combat the rising prices of tobacco with smog – it has the same deleterious effects on the lungs, after all.

The government should pay more attention to other cities as well to ensure they are all just as beautiful as Lahore.

Haris Ali Tarar

Kasur