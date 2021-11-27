Gold rate rises Rs1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs1,200 per tola on Friday.
According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,029 to Rs107,339. In the international market, gold rates increased by $23 to $1,813 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood same at Rs1,251.71.
