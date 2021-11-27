 
close
Saturday November 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Afridi to attend Dubai Expo

November 27, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab govt on Friday has decided to appoint former Test cricketer Shahid Afridi as Ambassador of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab in Dubai Expo which is underway in Dubai, UAE. Veteran retired all-rounder has accepted Punjab govt’s offer to attend Dubai Expo. He will participate in the Dubai Expo on Nov 29 (Monday).