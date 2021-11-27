Afridi to attend Dubai Expo

LAHORE:Punjab govt on Friday has decided to appoint former Test cricketer Shahid Afridi as Ambassador of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab in Dubai Expo which is underway in Dubai, UAE. Veteran retired all-rounder has accepted Punjab govt’s offer to attend Dubai Expo. He will participate in the Dubai Expo on Nov 29 (Monday).
