Ashrafi urges youth to spread moderate message of Islam

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the young generation must come to the forefront to play their role in eradicating extremism, terrorism, dowry rituals and spreading the moderate message of Islam.

Addressing an event at the Barani University Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said Islam is the guardian of the rights of the minorities and there are no restrictions on religious freedom in Pakistan. The Constitution of Pakistan is the protector of the rights of Muslims and non-Muslims living in Pakistan.

He said the young generation must recognize the true message of Islam. He said the Paigham-e-Pakistan is a major document, following the Constitution of Pakistan and the basic objective of the Paigham-e-Pakistan is that pursue the thinking of live and let live for a peaceful society.

“Islam considers cleanliness as half faith. The cleanliness situation in our cities and villages today is in question,” he said and added: “Only by obeying the teachings of prophet Muhammad (SAW), we can become true lovers of the prophet.

There is no threat to Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the finality of prophethood in Pakistan.” He said prophet Muhammad (SAW) allowed the Christians of Najran to worship in the Masjid-e-Nabvi, and it is very clear from this instance that the heart of Islam is very wide.

He said conspiracies are being hatched to spread anarchy in Pakistan through fanning sectarian violence and sowing seeds of hatred against Pakistan's security institutions. He said daughter is a mercy of Allah and those who mourn the birth of daughter are unblessed. He said: “The fact is that we take the name of Islam but discourage girls' education and are not ready to give inheritance rights to our daughters. When we follow the teachings of Islam in reality, we become true Muslims.”

He said the leadership of all religious schools of thought in Pakistan is united that the rights of the minorities will be protected at all levels. He said the religious leadership should remain steadfast to reform the people and society amidst prevailing circumstances in the country.