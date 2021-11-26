Body recovered from River Kunhar

MANSEHRA: Body of an unidentified woman was recovered from River Kunhar by locals in the Malkandia area of Kaghan valley on Thursday.
“After receiving information from locals, we took the body to a health facility for identification,” stated Gul Nawaz Khan, the SHO Balakot Police Station.
He added the police had also started an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.
PkSF holds elections: Meanwhile, Pakhtun Students Federation at the Hazara University held elections here on Thursday.
The polling, which started at 10am, continued till 5pm. According to the results, Salman Khan was elected president by securing 255 votes.
