Friday November 26, 2021
Man held for impersonating intelligence officer

By Our Correspondent
November 26, 2021
Police on Thursday arrested a man for impersonating an officer of a spy agency. The arrest was made at Shahrah-e-Liaquat in the jurisdiction of the Preedy police station.

Police officials on routine patrol arrested the man after noticing his suspicious movements in the area, and found a fake identity card of an intelligence agency on him.

The imposter was identified as Aijaz Ali Babar. Police claimed to have found pictures of the Pakistan Army’s high-ups in his wallet. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.