Chandka medical student found dead

SUKKUR: The body of a fourth year medical student was found hanging from a fan in a room of Chandka Medical College Hostel No 2 on Wednesday. According to SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi, the incident took place in Room No47 of Hostel No2 of Chandka Medical College, Larkana, where the body of Noshin Shah was found hanging from the ceiling. She was the granddaughter of renowned Dadu poet Ustad Bukhari.

The SSP said that a suicide note was also found near the body stating that she was committing suicide. Police have sealed off the hostel and launched an investigation, while a forensic team has collected evidence from the scene.

Abdul Samad Bhatti, the spokesman of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, said that administration has formed an internal committee to investigate the incident. He said that the incident was also being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, the students of the college protested and demanded a fair investigation. Irshad Shah Bukhari, the father of Noshin, said that his daughter left the house for college three days ago. He said it was impossible that his daughter had committed suicide. He demanded a judicial inquiry.