‘Cabinet body to hold elections through EVMs unconstitutional’

By Our Correspondent
November 25, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani termed the formation of the Cabinet Committee to hold elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as direct interference by the Executive in the electoral process and violation of the Constitution, 1973. Rabbani was of the view that the formation of such a Committee is tantamount to direct interference by the Executive, i.e., the Government, in the electoral process.