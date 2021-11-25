7 truckloads of food, non-food items sent to Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: Bismillah Welfare Trust (BWT) on Wednesday sent tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for onward distribution among the needy people in different parts of the war-ravaged country.

Talking to The News, Bismillah Welfare Trust Chairman Haji Zarbullah Shinwari said that as a goodwill gesture, they had donated seven truckloads of food items, blankets and winter season stuff to their Muslim brethren in Afghanistan. He said at the beginning of winter, thousands of Afghans including women, children and the elderly were in dire need of food, blankets and warm jackets to protect themselves from the cold weather.

Zarbullah said they handed over the loaded trucks to Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum at the Torkham border, which would be transported to different parts of Afghanistan. He said they would also send more humanitarian goods to Afghanistan in the coming days. It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue and other government departments and civil organisations and trusts have sent humanitarian items to Afghanistan during the past several weeks.