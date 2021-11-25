JS Bank Forum office inaugurated

Karachi: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has announced the opening of its new agile office at the Forum, Karachi. This office is designed in line with the “Beyond Banking” motto that JS Bank has integrated into its culture and experience.

The architecture and design reflects the shift in culture that the bank has brought about in its teams, with agility and enablement as its cornerstones. Equipped with the latest tech enabled collaboration spaces, agile areas, cafeteria, modern day call pods, as well as a high end auditorium and gaming room, the infrastructure truly enables creativity and freedom of thought. The evolving culture and millennial mindset of the bank is reflected in how this space accommodates teams and enables people focused collaborations. The office was inaugurated by Mike Nithavrianakis, British deputy high commissioner in Karachi in the presence of Basir Shamsie, president and CEO, JS Bank and other team members.

“I was delighted to inaugurate the new JS Bank corporate offices in Karachi this morning. It makes brilliant use of technology and adaptation to transform the space into a place where people can enjoy their work, generate ideas and promote innovation,” Nithavrianakis said. “I have no doubt that it will prove to be a hit with customers and staff alike.”

Shamsie of JS Bank said the new office is a milestone in how the bank intends to transform the work environment and culture at JS bank. “The environment of this office coupled with an inclusive team structure is what excites us," he added. This is the first of the many such spaces that JS Bank is building across Pakistan, to reflect it’s agile and open culture.